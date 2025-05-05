GTA VI Delayed to 2026, Rockstar Promises It’ll Be Worth the Wait

The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI has officially been delayed. Rockstar Games confirmed that the next chapter in the iconic franchise will now launch on May 26, 2026, pushing it well beyond its originally expected 2025 release.

In a statement, Rockstar apologized to fans, acknowledging the immense anticipation:

"The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling… we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Since the game’s first trailer dropped in December 2023—racking up record-breaking views—details have been sparse. What we do know: GTA VI will be set in a modern-day Vice City, inspired by Miami, and feature Lucia, the series’ first female protagonist, in what appears to be a crime-fueled, Bonnie-and-Clyde-style story.

With over 210 million copies sold, GTA is Rockstar’s crown jewel. Delays may sting, but for a game of this scale, it’s not entirely unexpected. Rockstar’s focus remains on delivering a polished, unforgettable experience.

Fans may have to wait longer—but if Rockstar’s history is any indicator, the wait could be worth every second.

