Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred Tyres for Luxury Cars Launched

Goodyear India has launched the brand-new Assurance ComfortTred range of tyres, an expansion of its Assurance portfolio specifically customized for luxury vehicles in the Indian market.

With the combination of advanced technology and a sophisticated tread pattern, the consumer-focused design of the Assurance ComfortTred redefines the luxury driving experience.

Using ANX Technology, Assurance ComfortTred delivers a quieter driving experience on the road. Constructed with an extra noise and vibration canceling layer built with Goodyear’s advanced compound, the tyre is firmly insulated against rolling noise. The closed pattern design helps to reduce air pumping noise while a high number of smaller tread blocks resulting in a lower impact force, thereby delivering a quieter driving performance.

In addition to the ultimate comfort and quiet ride, Assurance ComfortTred tyre is designed for safety from the first mile to the last, in terms of wet road grip and shorter breaking distance. The new generation tread compound features a high amount of silica and resin for additional traction which provides incremental modulation to the road surface, leading to a better road contact and water evacuation.