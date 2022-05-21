Good News for Scorpio Fans: All-New Mahindra Scorpio N Launch Date

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio has been undergoing testing for quite a while now. It is indeed one of the highly awaited launches of the year. Now, there's some good news for all the Scorpio fans as Mahindra has finally disclosed the launch date of the SUV's latest model.

Mahindra has announced the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, bearing the project codename Z101, as the All-New ‘Scorpio-N’. It is slated to arrive on 27th June 2022. The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and cult brand will continue as the ‘Scorpio Classic’.

Mahindra says that the All-New Scorpio-N will have been engineered ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers looking for a full-size authentic SUV. Tough yet sophisticated, it will be a head-turner with a bold and imposing design and commanding driving position.

The new Scorpio will boast premium interiors and will come loaded with a host of advanced modern features and the latest technology. It will have both petrol and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. In keeping with its adventure capabilities, it will be offered with a 4x4 option.