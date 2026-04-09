BMW iX3 LWB India Launch Confirmed for 2027

BMW has confirmed that the long-wheelbase version of the iX3 will be launched in India in 2027, bringing added space and next-gen EV tech to the luxury segment.

Built on BMW’s new Neue Klasse platform, the iX3 LWB features a wheelbase stretched by 108 mm over the standard model, translating to improved rear seat comfort—something Indian buyers will appreciate.

In terms of design, the SUV stays close to the global iX3, sporting a vertical kidney grille, sharp LED headlamps with claw-like DRLs, and sleek L-shaped LED tail lamps. Inside, the cabin gets a futuristic upgrade with a large 17.9-inch touchscreen, a full-width digital driver display, and a new four-spoke steering wheel.

ALSO READ: BMW i3 Neue Klasse Production to Begin in Munich Later This Year

Under the skin, the iX3 LWB is expected to pack a 108.7 kWh battery paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Combined output is likely to stand at 463 bhp and 645 Nm, with a claimed range of up to 800 km on a single charge.

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