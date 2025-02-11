Future of EVs? BMW Says It’s Not in Bigger Batteries

BMW isn’t chasing massive battery packs for its EVs, arguing they don’t make sense. The brand’s R&D chief, Frank Weber, states that range anxiety is mostly a thing of the past, with most drivers content with 400-500 km (249-311 miles) of real-world range. Instead of bloating battery sizes, BMW is banking on efficiency gains from its upcoming Neue Klasse platform.

The sixth-gen battery cells in Neue Klasse models will improve energy density by over 20% and charge 30% faster, allowing 300 km (186 miles) of range in just 10 minutes. Weber outright dismissed the idea of extreme-range EVs, questioning why anyone would need over 1,000 km (621 miles) on a single charge. Sustainability is a key concern, with oversized batteries deemed environmentally harmful and unnecessary for most drivers.

BMW is also improving aerodynamics and vehicle efficiency. The Vision Neue Klasse X concept— a preview of the next-gen iX3— boasts a 20% lower drag coefficient, a reworked braking system, and EV-specific tires, improving efficiency by 25% over its predecessor.

As for solid-state batteries, Weber believes they’re still a decade away from mass production. With significant investments in current battery tech, automakers are prioritizing ROI before leaping to the next breakthrough. BMW's strategy is clear—smarter, not bigger, is the future of EVs.