Fully Electric AC Buses for Passenger Transportation at Delhi Airport

Aligned with the Indian aviation ministry’s aim to decarbonize the aviation segment by 2030, Celebi India has taken another major step by introducing the first ever 100% Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Coaches for Passenger Transportation in India at the Delhi International Airport.

ECO-LIFE, a Made in India Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV), is an aesthetically designed tarmac coach for air passengers. Powered by fast plug-in charging lithium-ion batteries, these buses run on highly efficient PSPM electric motors offering a silent and seamless ride for the passengers. Built with high-strength monocoque structures, the buses have long durability and best-in-class comfort.

In 2019, Celebi introduced Taxi Bots in Indian aviation, and Air India became the first commercial airline in the world to use them. Taxi bots help cut fuel consumption by 85% by towing narrow-bodied aircraft from the terminal gate to the take-off point with the planes' engines turned off; they also reduce foreign object damage by 50%.

Bridge-mounted equipment (BME) services that provides cooling and power to the aircrafts when parked is another eco-friendly service provided by Celebi at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore airports. BME services reduce CO2 emission (approx. 80-85%) and noise pollution.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Murali Ramachandran, CEO, Celebi India, said, “We are a responsible organisation with a strong focus to build sustainability as the main pillar of our operation. We welcome the government’s decision of reducing carbon emission in the aviation sector. Under this vision of sustainable aviation, we have already implemented solutions like Taxi bots and Bridge-mounted equipment in the past. Now with the addition of 12 Made in India 100% Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Coaches, we are committing our support through accelerated efficiency measures, energy transition, and innovation across the aviation sector and in sync with the government across the country.”