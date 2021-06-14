Fourth-Generation Skoda Octavia Launched In India

Skoda India has just launched the fourth-generation Octavia in the Indian market. The sedan is available on two trim levels, the base Style is priced at Rs 25.99 lakh while the top-end Laurin and Klement is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This generation of the Octavia was launched globally in 2019 and was slated for an earlier launch in India, which had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following Octavia’s launch, Skoda will be following up with the launch of the new Kushaq by the end of June and the updated Kodiaq by the third quarter of 2021.

The new Skoda Octavia features a much sharper design compared to the model it replaces. The front-end features new optional matrix-LED headlights and a wider front grille while the side profile gets a more coupe-like design with a lower roofline, pronounced character lines and bigger haunches. There’s a new set of alloy wheels as well. Over to the rear, the Octavia gets new LED taillights and a boot lid spoiler. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Octavia is more aerodynamic with a drag coefficient of 0.24.

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia gets an all-new interior that features a cleaner design, with most of the functions moving to the new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The analogue dials of the outgoing model have been replaced with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Other notable features include dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, five USB-C ports, the MySkoda Connect app-based connected-tech, auto headlamps and wipers, adaptive LED lighting, sequential LED tail lamps, LED ambient lighting, 10-speaker Canto audio system and 8-way adjustable front seats. However, the Octavia doesn’t feature a sunroof or ventilated seats. The interior of the new Octavia features a dual-tone black and beige interior theme, leather upholstery, and the new signature two-spoke steering wheel.

The new Skoda Octavia is available with a single petrol engine option. The 2-litre turbo-petrol makes 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak power and torque figures. The motor is mated to a 7-speed DCT that now features shift-by-wire technology.

