Four New Tata Nexon Variants Launched in India

Tata Motors has launched four new variants of the Tata Nexon in India to mark the roll out of the 3,00,000th unit of the SUV from the brand's Ranjangaon manufacturing facility in Pune.

The four new variants of the Tata Nexon include the XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS). They are priced at INR 11.58 lakh, INR 12.23 lakh, INR 10.86 lakh and INR 11.51 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. These variants will also be offered in the Dark avatars. With bookings commencing today, the new variants will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships.

The new Nexon XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) variants will be equipped with additional premium features such as Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, the new XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) variants will sport an air purifier to make the drives healthier for the occupants. These additional features will also be available in their respective Dark editions.

Since the 200k roll out in June 2021, Tata Motors recorded 100k units of the Nexon, in less than 8 months. While being recently featured in the top 5 highest selling cars in India, the Nexon has multiple awards for its credibility, making it the #1 selling Compact SUV in its segment.

Furthermore, the brand Nexon has not only proved its mettle in the internal combustion space but has broken the shackles to lead the EV revolution in India. Driven and proven over 50 million kms, the Nexon EV has saved close to 9860 tonnes of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to the planting of 1.47 Lakh trees. With 13500+ happy customers, Nexon EV currently dominates the Indian EV 4-wheeler segment with a market share of more than 62% (YTD).