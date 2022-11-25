Formula 11 Karting - India’s Largest Professional Go-Karting Facility in NCR

Line up on the grid and kick off that racing adrenaline with India’s first and largest professional go-karting experiential facility - Formula 11 Karting. Created by one of India’s most disruptive hospitality & entertainment brand, Snow World Entertainment – a Prasuk Jain Hospitality entity, this next-gen karting adventure comes with the fastest karting track spread across 4.5 acres of land in the heart of Noida.

Enabling guests with an ultimate thrilling experience of driving on an international race track, the Formula 11 Karting track is 700 meters long and 8 meters wide for a single lap; where one would cross 11 sharp turns to reach the end of the lap. With upgraded safety and sanitisation protocols, the finesse of the global racing circuit is seen through the best-in-class paddock hospitality experience and assistance provided by an international consultant who has been key to designing six Formula 1 tracks globally.

Formula 11 Karting’s exclusive affiliation with the SODI World Series (SWS), makes it possible for the brand to bring in the world’s best and high-tech SODI RT8 and SODI RT10 karts, offering impressive performance and optimised driver engagement. Unlocking more melodic soundtracks and punchier acceleration, the Sodikart’s 270cc Honda engines have estimated speeds from 40 to 100km/h. Other top features include real-time racing data via a steering wheel display, automatic transponders for connective kart interaction, auto speed governors.

With the goal of creating an inclusive motorsport community, Formula 11 Karting offers a one-of-a-kind SUPER LICENSE PROGRAM with exclusive access to pro-racing opportunities, recreational benefits and free Kommunity membership. The exclusive affiliation with Sodi World Series (SWS), allows top-performing members of the SUPER LICENSE PROGRAM to go global and represent India at the 24hr LE MANS KARTING SWS.

The SUPER LICENSE PROGRAM is primarily designed keeping in mind to create professional go-karting champions who would represent India on a global platform like SWS and the soon-to-come Formula 11 World Karting Championship. Other benefits include a complimentary racing session on birthdays, fast track entry to the pit lane, loyalty points on F&B & merchandise, kart speed upgrades, free entry at motor screening events, and lots more.