This Classic Ford Mustang is An Old Honda Accord Underneath

Honda Accord is one of the most iconic cars that the Japanese carmaker has been selling across the globe. In the Indian market as well, the Honda Accord has been a favourite among the corporate clientele. However, this Japanese saloon is also loved for its performance and reliability by enthusiasts. Tastefully modified examples of the Honda Accord aren’t a tough sight either. In fact, here’s one, which now dons the skin of a 1969 Ford Mustang and can be mistaken for an original one.

Talking of the modifications, it looks quite attention-worthy. Also, the mod job has been done with experienced hands, as there’s hardly anything hanging loose. From the front, the iconic Mustang face with an arrow-shaped hood line has an imposing appeal. The bonnet also gets a large air scoop, and it wears a contrasting black wrap.

From the sides, the silhouette looks identical to the original Ford Mustang. The fastback-like roof looks appealing too. The door-mounted round ORVMs are finished in chrome, and they do add the retro charm to this modified example. Only the alloy wheels look out of place on this rather perfectly done mod job. The 2-door layout conversion from the Accord’s 4-door design has been performed immaculately too. Around the rear facet, the triple-slat tail lamps are infused with LED elements.

On the inside, this modified Accord gets a custom interior. The seats are replaced with new units that look identical to those seen on the early-gen models of the Mustang. The interior is upholstered in a slightly dark tone with the use of black and maroon shades. While the OEM steering wheel is swapped with a retro-looking unit, a modern-day touchscreen infotainment unit can be seen on the dashboard.

Sadly, we are not aware of what powers this gracefully modified example. However, the gear lever reveals that an automatic gearbox does the transmission duties here. In the Indian market, the Accord is not on sale anymore. It was, however, sold with a 2.0L i-VTEC engine that dished out 145 Hp and 175 Nm. Moreover, it came coupled to a 1.3 kW electric motor to develop a combined output of 215 Hp. On the other hand, early-gen models were offered with 2.4L petrol and 3.0L V6 petrol engines.