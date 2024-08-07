Ford Mustang and Bronco-Inspired E-Bikes Unveiled

Ford, in collaboration with N+, introduces officially licensed eBikes inspired by the iconic Bronco and Mustang. These new models bring the essence of Ford's legendary vehicles to two wheels.

Bronco eBike: Built Wild

The Bronco eBike features a 750W hub-mounted motor generating 85 Nm of torque, a G.O.A.T. inspired dual suspension system, and a motorcycle-style seat. Key specs include a 28 MPH top assist speed, 60-mile range on a 3.5-hour charge, four-piston hydraulic brakes, Pirelli tires, running lights, and a full-color LCD panel. Priced at $4,500 with 10 additional color options for $390.

Mustang eBikes: Adrenaline Chasers

Celebrating the Mustang’s 60th anniversary, the Mustang eBikes include a limited edition model. Both feature a 750W motor, 85 Nm of torque, a 28 MPH top assist speed, and a 60-mile range. Additional features include four-piston hydraulic brakes, Pirelli tires, running lights, and an LCD panel. Starting at $4,000, with extra color options for $390.

"We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” said Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager. “These new eBikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars.”