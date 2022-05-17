Ford Joins Appeal to EU for 100% All-Electric Vehicle Sales by 2035

Ford of Europe together with 27 companies has joined an appeal to the European Union (EU) to ensure all new cars and vans in Europe are zero-emission from 2035 and to establish mandatory targets for charging infrastructure.

The appeal insists that removing fossil fuel burning vehicles from the road is imperative for Europe to reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, and to help avoid the worst impacts of climate change on people and the planet. This includes enacting legislation that establishes standards and a clear timeline for the industry and suppliers to follow, to ensure the transition to electric vehicles.

“At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand-in-hand with caring for our planet and each other,” said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe. “That’s why we are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles.”

The EU decision-makers are currently deciding on new clean car rules, following a proposal by the EU Commission – supported by the companies making the appeal – that only zero-emission new cars and vans can be sold EU-wide from 2035. The European Parliament and EU governments will decide their positions in June, with the final law expected to be adopted in autumn.

For Ford of Europe, the road towards zero-emission vehicles is being paved by a new generation of seven, all-electric, fully-connected passenger vehicles and vans, coming to Europe by 2024. Leading the charge are the Mustang Mach-E, which last year achieved maximum safety and green ratings from Euro NCAP and Green NCAP, and the E-Transit, which received the Gold Award from Euro NCAP for its advanced driver assistance systems.