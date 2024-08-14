Ford Issues Do-Not-Drive Advisory for Older Vehicles with Faulty Airbags

Ford has issued an urgent do-not-drive advisory for owners of specific vehicles that have yet to undergo crucial repairs under three previous safety recalls. These recalls, identified as 15S21, 17S42, and 19S01, were first announced in 2015 and involve several Ford and Lincoln models equipped with potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators.

The advisory aims to press owners to immediately address these safety concerns, as the age of the vehicles increases the risk of the airbag inflators exploding upon deployment. If this occurs, it could send sharp metal fragments into the cabin, leading to severe injury or even death for the driver or passengers.

The advisory affects approximately 765,600 vehicles globally, with 374,300 of these in the U.S. Ford has been actively reaching out to customers, having made over 121 million contact attempts in the U.S. alone. Thanks to these efforts, 95% of U.S. owners have completed the necessary repairs.

The do-not-drive warning applies to vehicles that haven’t completed the following recalls:

Driver and Passenger Airbag Inflators: 2004-2006 Ford Ranger 2005-2014 Ford Mustang 2005-2006 Ford GT

Passenger Airbag Inflators: 2006-2012 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ / Zephyr 2007-2010 Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX 2007-2011 Ford Ranger



Ford assures that replacement parts are available. Customers can request mobile service, or have their vehicles towed to a dealership for repair. If necessary, dealerships will provide a free interim loaner vehicle.

Ford will continue to notify owners monthly through various communication channels to ensure that every affected vehicle is repaired. If your vehicle is among those listed, it’s crucial to act immediately to ensure your safety and that of your passengers.