2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility: Now Shipping to Law Enforcement Agencies

Ford Pro has started shipping the new 2025 Ford Police Interceptor® Utility (PIU) with a hybrid powertrain to police departments across the country. This model extends America’s best-selling lineup of police vehicles.

Hybrid Powertrain for Efficiency

The 2025 PIU features a standard hybrid powertrain that powers onboard equipment even when the gas engine is off. This can save up to 838 gallons of fuel annually, translating to cost savings of approximately $17,500 over six years with gas at $3.50 per gallon.

Safety and Performance

Designed to pass Ford’s 75-mph rear-impact crash test, the PIU ensures officer safety. The Police Perimeter Alert system detects threats, activates the rear camera, locks doors, and sounds an alert. Optional ballistic panels provide Level III+ or IV+ protection against firearms.

Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies

The 2025 PIU includes Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS® (Blind Spot Monitoring), Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Brake Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking. These features enhance driving safety in various scenarios.

Officer Convenience

Integrated steering wheel switches control lights, sirens, and other police applications. The available lockable vault securely stores weapons and critical evidence. The Police Engine Idle feature allows officers to keep the engine running while the vehicle is locked.

Connectivity and Fleet Management

The 2025 PIU comes with a Ford modem and offers optional Ford Pro Telematics. This service provides real-time data on vehicle performance and maintenance needs, helping agencies manage their fleets efficiently.