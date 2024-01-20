Ford F-150 Lightning Production Reduced, Bronco & Ranger Raptor in High Demand

Ford Motor Company announced plans to create nearly 900 new jobs as part of a new third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne to meet demand for the popular Bronco and Bronco Raptor and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor.

The company is moving nimbly across its global footprint to capitalize on its balanced lineup and serve customers with the right mix of gas-powered, hybrid and electric vehicles, while optimizing financial returns.

In addition to nearly 900 net new hires, the new 1,600-person third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant will also include approximately 700 employees from Ford’s Rouge Complex in Dearborn who applied for job openings.

Ford is adding the manpower this summer to support planned future volume increases for vehicle lines assembled at the plant. The all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor are on track to launch this year. Michigan Assembly Plant will transition to producing vehicles seven days a week versus five currently, with three crews working two shifts.

A few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production, depending on the number of employees who apply for the Special Retirement Incentive Program. Ford would provide placements for impacted employees within Southeast Michigan.