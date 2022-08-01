Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is America's First Electric Police Pickup Truck

Ford has unveiled the new F-150 Lightning Pro SSV - America's first electric police pickup truck.

Ford has been providing police departments with the vehicles they need to protect and serve communities for more than 70 years. Currently, Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the country and its police vehicle lineup outsells all other police vehicles combined1. The company attributes this success and customer loyalty to the automaker’s close collaboration with its customers, specifically the Ford Police Advisory Board.

The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer. Purpose-built features from F-150 Police Responder include:

Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily

Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks

Available red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons

An upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment

Easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring

As part of Ford Pro’s platform of connected vehicles, software and services, the targeted zero-emissions police truck comes pre-configured to seamlessly connect to a department’s existing fleet of Ford and non-Ford internal combustion engine and battery-electric vehicles, chargers, and fleet management software. When used together, police departments can proactively manage when vehicles are charged and serviced, resulting in potentially lower operating costs and improved uptime.