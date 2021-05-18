Ford EcoSport SE Reviewed by 2018 EcoSport S Owner - VIDEO

A couple of months ago, Ford updated the Ecosport lineup in India with a brand new SE variant. What's unique about the Ford Ecosport SE is that it loses out on the sub-compact SUV's distinctive tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and as such, the entire tail gate is different from the standard model. Prices for the Ford EcoSport SE start at INR 10.76 lakh for the petrol variant and go up to INR 11.19 lakh for the diesel, both prices ex-showroom Delhi. Here we have a detailed walkaround video of the Ecosport SE alongside the regular Ecosport S trim, taking you through all the exterior and interior features.

The Ford EcoSport SE comes with an unique rear design where it misses out on the spare wheel and the number plate has been re-positioned to the middle of the tail gate. It still continues to remain a side-hinged unit though, just like the regular version. With the repositioning of the number plate, the rear bumper has also been redesigned with a new silver skid plate. Moreover, the rearview camera that was previously positioned on the bumper has now been moved up on the tail gate. An additional advantage this brings is that it prevents dust and mud from accumulating on the camera, a problem very commonly seen on other trims of the EcoSport.

Also Read : Next-Gen Ford EcoSport Visualized Digitally - Yay or Nay?

The Ford EcoSport SE is actually based on the Titanium trim, with the petrol version costing about INR 70,000 more; the diesel SE costs INR 1.2 lakh more. As for its features, the EcoSport SE comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, automatic HID headlights with LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system, a tyre pressure monitor, side and curtain airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-start assist, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and auto wipers. Compared to the top-spec S trim, the EcoSport SE misses out on features like dual-tone roof, leatherette seat covers, sporty pedals and puddle lamps.

The interior of the Ecosport SE comes in a dual-tone black and beige combination. With the deletion of the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, it must be noted that the SE trim does not have a spare wheel fitted from the factory at all. Interestingly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) does not mandatorily require passenger vehicles falling under the M1 category to be fitted with a spare wheel, subject to certain conditions obviously. If the vehicle comes equipped with tubeless tires, a tire pressure monitoring system and a puncture repair kit - all of which the EcoSport SE has - the manufacturer does not need to install a spare wheel.

Ford decided to add this new trim to the India lineup after gauging customer feedback about the styling of export version of the EcoSport. Under the hood, the Ford EcoSport SE continues with the standard petrol and diesel engines offered with the regular model. That means it's powered by the 123hp, 1.5-litre petrol and 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine options, both of which are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, it does not get the option of an automatic gearbox. The EcoSport sits in the ultra-competitive sub-compact SUV space where it rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and others.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.