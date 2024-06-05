Ford Begins Mass Production of All-Electric Explorer in Cologne

Ford has commenced mass production of the new all-electric Ford Explorer at its revamped electric vehicle (EV) facility in Cologne, Europe. Following a $2 billion investment, this historic plant has been transformed into a cutting-edge factory dedicated to producing high-quality electric vehicles.

The all-electric Explorer is the first model to be manufactured at the Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in EV production for Ford in Europe. A second model, a new sports crossover, will soon follow, with production starting later this year.

Combining German engineering with American style, the new Explorer boasts an impressive driving range of over 600 km on a single charge. It features advanced battery electric powertrains for zero-tailpipe emissions, offering a superior driving experience.

The Cologne Electric Vehicle Center employs state-of-the-art AI and over 600 highly synchronized robots to ensure precision and quality in production. The plant's "digital twin" technology monitors and supports the production process, ensuring high standards are consistently met.

Ford's investment in self-learning machines and advanced robotics enables efficient and precise tasks such as welding, cutting, dusting, painting, and fusing, all contributing to the production of a new generation of premium EVs for the European market.