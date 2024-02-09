Ford Super Duty Named Most Dependable Large Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck

The 2021 Ford Super Duty has clinched the title of the most dependable large heavy-duty pickup truck in the latest J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, as per feedback gathered from drivers over a three-year ownership period.

Tim Baughman, the General Manager of North America at Ford Pro, expressed the significance of this achievement, stating, “Every day, F-Series trucks face rigorous challenges, whether it's for work or leisure. The Super Duty, like all Ford trucks, embodies the ethos of 'Built Ford Tough.' This recognition underscores our commitment to crafting dependable trucks that our customers can truly rely on.”

In today's automotive landscape, where vehicle longevity is increasingly valued, reliability remains a paramount concern for buyers, according to insights from J.D. Power.

Frank Hanley, the Senior Director of Auto Benchmarking at J.D. Power, praised the Super Duty's performance, stating, “The Ford Super Duty stands out as a deserving winner in the Large Heavy-Duty Pickup segment, showcasing exceptional dependability within the initial three years of ownership.”

This accolade adds to the Super Duty's laurels, as it was also honored with the title of the 2024 North American Truck of the Year by the prestigious North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year jury in January.