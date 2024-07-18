Five New MG Models Coming to India by End-2025

MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce five new models by the end of 2025, according to Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director of the company.

Upcoming Lineup

The first of these models is expected to be a crossover, slated for launch around September-October 2024. Positioned in the Rs 10-20 lakh segment, this model is anticipated to be the Cloud EV, which has already been spotted testing in India.

Following the crossover, the Bingo hatchback is likely to make its debut. MG Motor India has filed a patent for this small electric hatchback, which shares its platform with the MG Comet EV.

Also read: New MG HS SUV Unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

In addition, MG is reportedly planning to launch a new D-segment SUV in India. Potentially based on the Wuling Starlight S, this SUV will be positioned alongside the Gloster and might come with plug-in hybrid and pure electric powertrains.

MG also plans to introduce two premium offerings, with speculation pointing towards the MG Cyberster electric sports car and the R7 SUV coupe.

Conclusion

With these five new models, MG Motor India aims to expand its footprint in the Indian market, offering a range of options from budget-friendly electric vehicles to premium sports cars and SUVs.

Source: Autocar India via Team-BHP