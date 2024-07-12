New MG HS SUV Unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The popular MG HS SUV, a top-seller in the UK market, has been refreshed and revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, celebrating MG’s 100th anniversary.

Powertrain Choices: Petrol and PHEV

The new MG HS offers two powertrain options:

Petrol Engine: A 1.5T engine with 169ps, 275Nm torque, and 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds. Available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

PHEV: A combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 154kW electric motor, achieving 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds. The 24.7kWh battery provides an electric-only range of up to 75 miles, with a 5% BiK rate for company car drivers.

Enhanced Design and Features

The new HS features:

Larger Dimensions: 14mm wider, 45mm longer, and a 45mm longer wheelbase for increased cabin space.

Sophisticated Styling: Updated front grille, slimmer headlights, and new LED taillights with an X-shape light signature.

Interior Upgrades: Two 12.3-inch high-definition displays for infotainment and driver information, wireless smartphone charging, and premium materials for a luxurious feel.

Pricing and Availability

Starting at £24,995, the new MG HS is available for order now. Petrol variants will be delivered by the end of July, with PHEV models arriving in September.