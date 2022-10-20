First Locally Assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge Rolls Out of Factory

The first unit of the locally-assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge has been rolled out from the brand's Hoskote plant near Bengaluru.

This is a major milestone in Volvo Car India’s commitment to becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Volvo Car India Managing Director Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, flagged off the first XC40 Recharge in the presence of its car Plant Head Mr. Pascal Kusters, and other members of the plant team who were associated with giving India its first assembled in-India luxury EV.

“It is a new milestone reached the Indian plant. Our journey to an all-electric luxury car maker in India begins with this roll out. This is a new and enriching experience for all of us. With this roll out, we have shown that Volvo Car is always committed to offering the best in technology and sustainable mobility solutions,” said Mr. Pascal Kusters, Volvo’s Car Plant Head.

Launched at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom with a hassle-free ownership package on July 26th this year, the Volvo XC40 Recharge received an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India and the company recorded online bookings of 150 cars within hours of opening bookings on July 27th. The XC40 Recharge gives a phenomenal four hundred kilometres plus on a single charge. This feature has boosted consumer confidence and firmly dispelled misconceptions about EV range.