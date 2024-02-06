First Fully Electric Van from Mercedes-Benz

The all-new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is the electrified pioneer of the large van segment. For the first time, U.S. customers can make their fleet more sustainable with an emission-free, battery-electric van bearing the Mercedes-Benz star. In addition to optimized efficiency, the all-new eSprinter offers customers a multitude of technical innovations that make driving and fleet logistics more convenient and sustainable.

A modular layout for maximum versatility

The all-new eSprinter is based on a new concept consisting of three modules, making it easy to adapt the platform to a multitude of vehicle variants. The front module contains all high-voltage components and can be combined with all variants regardless of wheelbase and battery size.

The integrated high-voltage battery is located in the center module, tucked into a robust battery housing in the underbody to save space. This location results in a low center of gravity, which positively influences vehicle handling and helps increase driving safety. The rear module houses the compact and powerful electric motor, which drives the rear axle.

The electric powertrain

The main components of the electric powertrain in the all-new eSprinter feature two new developments: the efficient motor and the advanced electric rear axle. Both are installed for the first time in a battery-electric van from Mercedes-Benz.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM), which weighs only 286 lbs., is characterized by high efficiency and optimized thermal management. The motor is available in power levels of either 100 or 150 kilowatts of peak output and delivers a torque of up to 295 lb.-ft for at least 30 seconds.

Intelligent safety and assistance systems

The standard Active Brake Assist, which can provide braking support in an emergency, is just one of the assistance systems offered. Other features include Blind Spot Assist and ATTENTION ASSIST. An additional interior highlight is the optional digital rear view mirror offering the driver unobstructed views of the outside rear of the vehicle and a distinct advantage when in reverse. With this option, the conventional rear-view mirror installed on the windshield also serves as a digital rear-view mirror transmitting an image from a High Dynamic Range camera installed in the exterior rear end of the roof. The mirror is equipped with light sensors at the front and rear and automatically adjusts the brightness of the display to ambient conditions.

Convenient charging

The all-new eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current such as at a wallbox, has a maximum charging power of 9.6 kilowatts. To minimize charging times for customers, the all- new eSprinter can be charged with up to 1159 kilowatts at fast-charging stations. Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent of full capacity10 takes just over 40 minutes for the 113 kWh battery.