Ferrari 849 Testarossa Makes India Debut in Mumbai

Ferrari marked a landmark moment in India with the national premiere of the all-new Ferrari 849 Testarossa at the Jio World Convention Centre.

The reveal was led by Benedetto Vigna and Enrico Galliera, who showcased the brand’s latest flagship and shared insights into its engineering, design and performance philosophy.

Positioned at the very top of Ferrari’s lineup, the 849 Testarossa replaces the Ferrari SF90 Stradale as the brand’s new-age hybrid supercar. At its core is a mid-rear twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors, producing a combined output of 1,050 cv—making it one of the most powerful road-going Ferraris ever.

ALSO READ: Ferrari 849 Testarossa Debuts in the Middle East at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi

Designed as a plug-in hybrid berlinetta, the 849 Testarossa blends outright performance with usability and comfort. It incorporates cutting-edge technologies derived from Ferrari’s motorsport expertise, including an advanced aerodynamic package with a twin-tail rear design and active rear spoiler.

On the electronics front, the car features the latest ABS Evo system and the FIVE vehicle dynamics estimator, enhancing control and stability at extreme speeds.

Visually, the new model reinterprets Ferrari’s iconic Testarossa name with a modern twist, combining futuristic styling with heritage-inspired elements. The return of the legendary badge signals Ferrari’s intent to push the boundaries of hybrid performance while staying rooted in its rich legacy.

With the 849 Testarossa, Ferrari has once again redefined what a flagship hybrid supercar can be—brutally fast, technologically advanced and unmistakably Italian.