Ferrari 849 Testarossa Debuts in the Middle East at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi

Ferrari Middle East has unveiled the all-new 849 Testarossa at the exclusive Casa Ferrari event held at Yas Links Golf Club, coinciding with the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Marking its regional debut, the flagship supercar drew Ferraristi and guests for a first look at Maranello’s latest hybrid masterpiece.

Replacing the SF90 Stradale, the 849 Testarossa is a plug-in hybrid berlinetta that pairs a mid-rear twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, producing a combined 1050 cv. It now sits at the top of Ferrari’s performance lineup, delivering extreme acceleration while maintaining ride comfort and cabin refinement.

At its core is Ferrari’s award-winning twin-turbo V8, now fitted with the largest turbocharger ever used on a Ferrari production model, enabling unprecedented throttle response and power delivery. The hybrid system—with one motor at the rear and two on the front axle—adds 220 cv, enhancing traction, responsiveness and efficiency.

Ferrari engineered the vehicle dynamics to offer higher performance with improved consistency and accessibility, ensuring drivers experience both precision and excitement without compromise.

Design-wise, the 849 Testarossa blends futuristic styling with cues inspired by Ferrari’s heritage. Sculpted surfaces meet sharp graphic elements, while the interior focuses on ergonomic improvements and smart use of space.

Casa Ferrari, held annually during the Abu Dhabi GP, serves as a luxurious hub for the region’s Ferrari community—a fitting stage for the Middle East arrival of Ferrari’s newest and most advanced supercar.