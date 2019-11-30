2020 Land Rover Defender to be launched in India in June 2020 - Report

The 2020 Land Rover Defender made its international debut in September this year at the IAA 2019. A new report from carandbike claims that the second-gen Land Rover Defender will be launched in India in June 2020.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender will be sold in India in both short (Defender 90) and long (Defender 110) versions. While the latter will be launched first in June 2020, the former will be launched six months in December 2020. The neo-retro SUV will be a CBU import in India and be positioned as an adventure/luxury vehicle. Its local assembly will only start in the later stage, as was the case with Discovery Sport and Evoque.

The Land Rover Defender has gracefully evolved into a much sophisticated SUV but it still clinches onto its raw old-school appeal and boxy design which has always been one of its key selling points. Inside, it features a vast flat-top dashboard which boasts as a structural part of the SUV and made up from magnesium alloy. At the same time, Land Rover claims that the dashboard has been lower-set in order to boost the visibility. This dash also houses a 10.0-inch screen with Pivi Pro (Land Rover’s next-generation infotainment system).

The 2020 Land Rover Defender makes use of the company's D7x platform, the stiffest body structure to ever come out of Land Rover. Also, it is capable of supporting mild-electric powertrains. As for the mechanicals, the Defender will use a choice of four- and six-cylinder diesel and petrol engines internationally. Also, a plug-in hybrid variant has been set for introduction in 2020. The engines list will include the 300 PS P300 4-cylinder and the 400 PS P400 6-cylinder petrol units and the 200 PS D200 and the 240 PS D240 4-cylinder diesel units.

The Land Rover Defender 110 is expected to be priced in the range of INR 80-97 lakh* and the Land Rover Defender 90 will be priced between INR 70-90 lakh*. There will also be the First Edition (limited launch edition) model which will be the most costly offering at INR 1.05 Crore*.

*Ex-showroom

