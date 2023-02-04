Exchange Benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on Select Tata Models

Tata Motors has announced the commencement of its National Exchange Carnival across the country.

During this mega carnival, customers can avail attractive benefits on all Tata Cars and UVs, by visiting any Tata Motors dealership. With exchange benefits of up to INR 60,000 on select models, this mega carnival will be held till 15th February 2023, at Tata Motors' authorized dealerships across 250 cities as a part of this customer-centric initiative.

Tata Motors’ Assured is the company’s in house pre-owned car programme that has been providing customers with a one-stop solution to exchange their existing cars for new Tata cars. Since its inception in 2009, this pre-owned car programme has been excelling in providing all prospective buyers attractive benefits.