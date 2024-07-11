Euro NCAP Releases Safety Ratings of Multiple Well-Known Car Models

Euro NCAP has released safety ratings for several new car models entering the European market. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class, VW Passat, Škoda Superb, and Škoda Kodiaq all achieved top 5-star ratings. The BMW X2 and Renault Espace and Rafale, as twins to 2022-tested cars, also received 5 stars.

In contrast, the Dacia Duster and Suzuki Swift scored only 3 stars. Both models meet basic safety regulations, including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping systems, but fall short in overall occupant protection and active safety standards.

While the German and Czech models excelled in occupant protection, the E-Class and BMW X2 showed weaknesses in pedestrian pelvis protection. The all-electric Mercedes-Benz G580 was added as a variant to the G-Class tested in 2019.