End of a Legend: Last Chrysler 300C Rolls Off Production Line

It is an end to a legend. Chrysler has announced that the last model of the HEMI-powered 300C has rolled off the production line at the Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant and marked the end of a true automotive icon, one of the original muscle cars representing bold American luxury.

Production of the 2023 Chrysler 300 will come to an end no later than December 31, 2023. The 6.4L HEMI-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C, first announced at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, pays tribute to the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300, as well as the Chrysler 300C’s crucial role in the 300 lineup as one of the seminal muscle cars. Reservations for the special-edition 2023 Chrysler 300C were fulfilled in just 12 hours after the 2022 vehicle reveal, with a limited-production run of only 2,000 units offered in the U.S. and 200 available in Canada.

First introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and performance for decades. The Chrysler 300C arrived in 1957 marking a milestone for the 300 line, powered by a standard-equipment 375-horsepower HEMI engine.

The re-introduction of the Chrysler 300 in 2005 also featured the rebirth of the 300C model and marked the return of the HEMI engine to the Chrysler brand after 50 years, in the form of a 5.7-liter, 340 horsepower HEMI.

The 2011 Chrysler 300C upped output to 363 horsepower, and the 2023 Chrysler 300C — returning to the 300 lineup after a two-year hiatus — honors the powerful legacy of its forbears by delivering 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile mark of 12.4 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

Additional performance features of the 2023 Chrysler 300C include red four-piston Brembo brakes, a 3.09 limited slip differential, active damping suspension and black, rounded exhaust tips that accent an active exhaust system and deliver a muscular, throaty sound.

A new iteration of the tri-color 300C badge dresses up the exterior on the grille and rear decklid. The exterior carries black chrome accents on the grille and lower fascia, plus black headlamp and taillamp bezels. Inside, black Laguna leather front seats are embossed with the new 300C logo.