Electric Volvo XC40 Donated to New York City Fire Dept For Safety Training

Volvo Car USA has donated a fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge to New York City Fire Department to help further the cause of post-accident safety involving battery electric vehicles (BEV). The FDNY will use the donated vehicle to help update training procedures and real-life protocols when it comes to battery-powered vehicles, with the aim to both quickly and safely extricate passengers and keep first responders safe.

After an accident, one of the most important tasks emergency services need to accomplish is the safe extrication of vehicle occupants. While FDNY has been saving lives in conventionally powered vehicles for decades, the rise of all-electric vehicles presents new challenges. BEVs feature a large primary battery and high voltage wiring that may change where first responders should attempt to cut into the vehicle. Additionally, a car with as much ultra-high-strength steel as a Volvo XC40 Recharge requires specialised extrication procedures.

The fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge features traditional Volvo safety to help keep drivers and passengers safe but also has many safety features to help keep first responders safe, too. These include a dedicated battery safety cage and independently sealed and cooled battery modules to prevent damage and leaks, brightly coloured high voltage wiring to prevent unintentional contact, and an easily accessible deactivation switch to shut down all high voltage power.

Speaking in this regard, Eric Miller, Vice President of the Northeast Region for Volvo Car USA, said, “As the automotive industry and Volvo Cars, in particular, speed toward an electric future, our world will see changes that reach far beyond how drivers power their cars. This includes the experience first responders will have with these vehicles. The XC40 Recharge we have donated will help ready the FDNY for this future, and we’re proud to support them as they continue the vital work of protecting the communities they serve.”

The fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge is on sale in the USA for a starting price of $53,990 (INR 40.16 lakh). With 402 HP on tap, the compact electric SUV can complete the 0-60 mph (0-96 kmph) sprint in just 4.7 seconds. The XC40 Recharge is capable of offering 208 miles (334 km) of range in a full charge. Speaking of, the electric vehicle can be charged from 0-80% in 40 minutes.