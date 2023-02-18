Electric Mercedes-Benz Waste Collection Truck Now in Operation

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eEconic is now in operation with Hamburg's municipal cleaning company. As part of an official press conference, Environmental State Councilor Michael Pollmann, together with SRH Managing Director Professor Rüdiger Siechau and Franziska Cusumano, Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks, handed the key over to “Kolonne 11” of the city cleaning department.

For SRH, the conversion of the fleet to alternative drives is one of the most important components of the climate neutrality already targeted for 2035.

As a waste collection vehicle, the battery-electric eEconic scores with its lower noise emissions, especially in urban operation in the early hours of the morning. The electric drivetrain enables a level cab floor, making it easier to move through the cab – a particular advantage if the driver wants to get out on the side facing away from traffic.

Another highlight of the equipment is the panoramic windscreen and a low seat position. In addition, the coated and heated Thermocontrol windscreen prevents weather-dependent misting of the screen, thus increasing the view of the traffic area. The screen also prevents the cab interior from heating up in sunlight. Major safety benefit in urban traffic: The eEconic features the Sideguard Assist S1R and the 5th generation Active Brake Assist emergency braking assistant.