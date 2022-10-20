Electric Autos With Swappable Batteries Flagged Off in Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and SUN Mobility have partnered to boost emission-free last-mile connectivity in Dwarka, New Delhi. In an event on Wednesday, DMRC and SUN Mobility flagged off a fleet of electric 3-wheelers that will run across eight metro stations in the Dwarka sub-city.

The initial 50-vehicle fleet is a part of the Delhi Government’s initiative to push the EV adoption of 3-wheelers in the national capital. DMRC further announced its permission to SUN Mobility to use land at the Janakpuri West, Dwarka, and Dwarka Sec-21 metro stations to set up parking and battery-swapping facilities for its fleet.

The swappable battery solution shall ensure affordable shared fares for commuters. The fare shall be nominal at a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 km and Rs 5 for every subsequent km.

This will be the first time when mass adoption of e3Ws will take place in the capital city. This adds to the 12 stations that are already present at the DMRC premises.