EICMA to Participate in the World Ducati Week 2022

Preparations are continuing for the World Ducati Week 2022, which is gearing up to offer all fans an extraordinary weekend of excitement and fun.

The eleventh edition of the international Ducati gathering - from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” - will be a great party dedicated to the passion for the world of two wheels and the pleasure of being together.

EICMA, one of the world’s most important International two-wheel exhibition, has also announced that it will officially be taking part in the event.

"An extraordinary and unmissable opportunity - said Giacomo Casartelli, Executive Director of EICMA - to keep the attention on our event alive and enjoy the occasion together with all the fans of the Red bikes of Borgo Panigale, who are also fans and visitors of EICMA. We are happy to be able to do it in a place rich in significance, where the heart beats fast for motorcycles and, above all, for that special Italian know-how interpreted with excellence by Ducati. At the same time, we are delighted that this collaboration will continue during the 2022 edition of the International two-wheel exhibition".

The WDW is therefore enhanced by another protagonist with the presence of EICMA, whose collaboration with Ducati will also continue from 8 to 13 November in the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho, when fans will be able to admire the new models of the Italian manufacturer live.

Tickets to take part in WDW2022 are already on sale. Different entry formulas are available for those who wish to participate on a motorbike or as a passenger, for one day or all three days.