Ducati Multistrada V2 Evolves for 2025 — More Power, Less Weight, Same Soul

Ducati has launched the 2025 Multistrada V2 in India, introducing a host of updates that make the adventure-tourer lighter, more refined, and more engaging than before. Designed for riders who love the versatility of a twin-cylinder machine, the new Multistrada V2 blends touring comfort with Ducati’s signature sportiness.

For 2025, Ducati has shaved off a remarkable 18 kg, bringing the bike’s weight down to just 199 kg (wet, without fuel). Combined with improved ergonomics, aerodynamics, and handling, the new model promises an even more effortless and enjoyable ride. Powering it is Ducati’s 890cc Testastretta V2 engine with variable intake timing, producing 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The engine also boasts long 45,000 km valve clearance intervals, underlining its touring credentials.

Styling has been refreshed too, with sportier lines, a shorter tail section, and new DRLs inspired by the Panigale and Multistrada V4. A redesigned silencer delivers a sharper note, further emphasizing its Ducati DNA.

In India, the 2025 Multistrada V2 is available in three variants –

Multistrada V2 Ducati Red – ₹18.88 lakh

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red – ₹20.99 lakh

Multistrada V2 S Storm Green – ₹21.29 lakh

With its lighter frame, advanced electronics, and touring-ready performance, the Multistrada V2 2025 reaffirms Ducati’s position as a benchmark in the middleweight adventure segment.