Ducati Launches Limited-Edition Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma in India

Ducati has introduced the Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition in India, celebrating ten years of the brand’s post-heritage “Land of Joy” philosophy. Created in collaboration with Italian design house Rizoma, this exclusive Scrambler is limited to just 500 numbered units worldwide and is priced at ₹17.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition stands out with a bespoke livery designed by Rizoma and Ducati’s Centro Stile team. The paint scheme harmoniously blends Stone White, black, and Metal Rose, where black lends elegance to the tank, engine, and chassis, while Metal Rose accents — seen on the covers, footrests, and windshield — contrast beautifully against the Stone White tank and sporty mudguard. The result is a motorcycle that looks more like a work of art than a conventional machine, reflecting Ducati’s deep connection between craftsmanship, performance, and individuality.

Based on the second-generation Ducati Scrambler platform introduced in 2023, the bike combines modern classic styling with advanced technology. It retains signature Scrambler design elements like the iconic round headlight and tank silhouette but adds contemporary touches such as a 4.3-inch TFT dashboard. Power comes from the 73 hp Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, now lighter and equipped with Ride-by-Wire, Quickshifter, and Riding Modes for improved performance and safety.

With its exquisite detailing, limited production run, and modernized mechanicals, the Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition is more than just a special edition — it’s a collector’s masterpiece designed for riders who see motorcycling as an art form. Available across Ducati dealerships now.