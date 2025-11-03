2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S Roar into India with 214 hp of Naked Fury

Ducati India has launched the much-awaited 2025 Streetfighter V4 and V4 S, unleashing the brand’s iconic “Fight Formula” in the Indian market. Derived directly from the latest Panigale V4, the new Streetfighter promises unfiltered performance, sharper handling, and everyday usability wrapped in pure Italian aggression.

At its heart lies the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine — a 90° V4 unit derived from Ducati’s MotoGP machines. It delivers a staggering 214 hp at 13,500 rpm and 12.2 kgm of torque at 11,250 rpm, all while meeting Euro 5+ norms. Those looking for more can opt for the Akrapovič racing exhaust, pushing output to a blistering 226 hp.

Weighing just 189 kg, the Streetfighter V4 achieves a mind-bending power-to-weight ratio of 1.13 hp/kg. The chassis and electronics package come straight from the Panigale V4, featuring Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 suspension, biplane wings for added stability, and Ducati’s advanced Race eCBS braking system.

Despite its wild performance, Ducati has tuned the Streetfighter to deliver greater comfort and refined road manners, ensuring that the ride is just as thrilling on city streets as it is on the racetrack.

Prices (Ex-showroom, India):