Ducati Brings the 2025 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak to India — Where Sport Meets Adventure

Ducati India has launched the 2025 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, a machine that blends the brand’s racing DNA with the thrill of long-distance adventure touring. Priced at ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom India), deliveries for Ducati’s most performance-oriented adventure bike have already begun.

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak stands out for enthusiasts who crave the sportier side of adventure riding. It features a single-sided swingarm, 17-inch forged wheels, and a MotoGP-inspired “Pikes Peak” livery, giving it an unmistakably aggressive and track-ready presence. Built on Ducati’s V4 Granturismo platform, the bike delivers 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 123.8 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm from its 1,158cc Euro5+ homologated engine.

Derived from Panigale and Streetfighter V4 technology, the Pikes Peak edition integrates a counter-rotating crankshaft, Race Riding Mode, a refined quickshifter, and an ultra-responsive throttle setup for razor-sharp performance. The addition of an extended rear-cylinder deactivation system also improves fuel efficiency and emissions — switching off cylinders at low speeds and reactivating them seamlessly when needed.

The bike’s Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, DVO chassis electronics, and advanced braking system ensure top-tier handling, whether carving up corners or tackling mountain roads. Comfort remains a priority too, with a wide handlebar setup and relaxed ergonomics for daily use.

With benchmark maintenance intervals—oil changes every 15,000 km and valve checks at 60,000 km—the 2025 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak combines superbike performance, touring comfort, and Italian flair in one exhilarating package.