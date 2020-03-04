Dual-tone Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition to be launched this month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch a ‘Leadership Edition’ of the Innova Crysta, as per a new media report. The special edition will feature a few cosmetic changes for enhanced styling.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition’s USP will be dual-tone colour options. The regular model has never been offered in dual-tone colour options. The special edition model will be offered in two of them: White Pearl and Black and Wildfire (red) and Black.

The name of the special edition suggests that there could be extra chrome application or other special decor elements on the exterior. It’d be nice to see unique, dual-tone alloy wheels too, but we doubt that’s going to be the case. Of course, there would be the customary special edition badging, too.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition will be available with the same BS-VI diesel engine as the regular model. It will be the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that develops 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm (with 5-speed manual transmission)/360 Nm (with 6-speed automatic transmission) at 1,400-2,800 rpm.

The Toyota Innova Crysta can be purchased as a seven-seater and also as an eight-seater. The Toyota Crysta Leadership Edition should be offered at least as an eight-seater. It will be a limited-run model and be available to book for a deposit of INR 50,000 at launch. It will start reaching dealerships by the end of this month.

Also See: India-bound 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift) spied for the first time

At the beginning of this year, IndianAutosBlog.com had revealed that a Toyota Innova Crysta CNG is in the works with exclusive spy shots. Expect that bi-fuel offering to be launched in the coming months.

[Source: rushlane.com]