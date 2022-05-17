Driving Dynamics Testing With The New BMW XM

Its expressive design still remains hidden under camouflage foil, its athletic proportions are already perceptible, and the extreme performance characteristics of the new BMW XM make every test drive an experience even for seasoned professionals. Within the framework of driving dynamics testing, BMW M GmbH's first high-performance car with an electrified drive is currently completing the final phase of its series development process. Just a few months after the presentation of the BMW Concept XM, prototypes of the production model are demonstrating the high level of maturity of their drive and suspension technology in an intensive test programme. The BMW XM is ready to redefine high performance, luxury and sovereignty.

The BMW XM presents another facet of e-mobility within the high-performance car segment with the first M hybrid drive system. A newly developed V8 petrol engine combined with an electric drive mobilises a system output of 480 KW/650 hp. Combined torque is 800 Nm. With sovereignty at all times, power is effectively transferred to the road via the first hybrid-specific M xDrive four-wheel drive system, which is extremely spontaneous.

The countdown to the world premiere of the BMW XM perfectly accompanies the anniversary activities marking the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH. In December 2022, series production will commence at the US BMW Group Spartanburg plant.

For their test drives on public roads, the development and test engineers established an exceptionally demanding and varied route profile. The intelligently controlled interaction of the new eight-cylinder engine and the particularly powerful electric motor can thus be tested and refined in detail under a wide range of conditions: from intermediate sprints on the motorway to winding country roads and stop-and-go traffic in the city. Steep mountain passages and narrow serpentines offer the ideal terrain to demonstrate the driving dynamics potential of the M xDrive system, including the electronically controlled differential lock in the rear axle transmission.

Franciscus van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH, said, "With the debut of the BMW XM at the end of our anniversary year, we are looking into the future, where BMW M will continue to break with conventions and push boundaries. Electrification gives us new opportunities to demonstrate that unmistakable M feeling in a fascinating way and transfer it to the road. Regardless of their drive technology, our performance and high-performance cars will continue to possess an unmistakable and authentic M character in the future."