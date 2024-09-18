Dealer Holds Out on $87,500 Bid for 2023 Ford F-450 King Ranch

A dealer in Fort Myers, Florida, has declined to sell a low-mileage 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch Dually for $87,500, despite receiving bids at that price. Originally priced at $93,310, this heavy-duty truck offers exceptional towing capability and luxury features, making it a standout in its class.

Powered by a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engine, the F-450 can tow up to 40,000 lbs, making it ideal for demanding tasks. With only 421 miles on the odometer, this King Ranch model features Antimatter Blue exterior paint, Stone Gray cladding, chrome wheels, and premium features like a 360-degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot 360, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Though the auction bids fell short, the dealer likely expects to secure a price closer to the original MSRP, reflecting the truck's performance, luxury, and near-new condition.

Source