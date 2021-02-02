What if Nissan Makes its Own Version of Dacia Bigster Concept?

Nissan and Renault have been working together, sharing technologies and platforms, under their alliance for many years now. They have also launched several models under their respective brand names that are quite similar to each other. For example, Nissan Sunny and Renault Scala, Nissan Terrano and Renault Duster. So, when the new Dacia Bigster concept was unveiled last month, and considering that Dacia is Renault’s subsidiary, we started to wonder what if Nissan makes its own version of the Dacia Bigster concept? To answer that question, digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has created a rendering.

The rendering of Nissan’s version of the Dacia Bigster concept looks more feasible and production-ready than the actual concept itself. The designer has totally revamped the front end and added features such as a much prominent and popular Nissan’s V-Motion grille. The headlamps are totally redesigned and contain integrated LED DRLs and turn signals. We also like the vertically stacked fog lamp housings. There’s a large skid plate which makes the SUV look bolder and sturdier.

The side profile of the rendering is mostly identical to that of the Dacia Bigster Concept. There are massive dual-tone 5-spoke alloy wheels that add a rugged visual appeal. The black body cladding running around the vehicle and the roof rails also enhance the SUV-ish look. The rear door handles are not located at their usual positions but placed on the C-pillar.

What are your thoughts about this fantastically-done rendering of Nissan’s version of the Dacia Bigster Concept? Drop a comment and let us know.

It is being said that the Dacia Bigster Concept would eventually turn into the next-gen Renault Duster. If that happens, we wouldn’t be surprised if Nissan comes out with a new Terrano.

[Source: Indian Auto]