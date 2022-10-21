Citroen India Announces Service Festival For Its Customers

Citroen India is kicking off the 2022 festive season with several exciting service offers for its esteemed customers. The company’s festive service campaign has begun on 15th October and will continue till 15th November 2022.

During the month-long campaign, customers can avail offers like:

Assured Gift for Service Visit

15% off on Car Care Treatments including Exterior/Interior Enrichment, Underbody Anti-Rust Treatment

20% off on selected C5 Aircross SUV Accessories & Merchandise

Festive offer on C5 Aircross SUV & New C3 Extended Warranty package

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, says:

With the festive season now in full swing, Citroen India will continue to focus on delivering high-quality customer experiences as it always has. We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s first-ever, month-long festive service camp for our customers. The campaign will offer an opportunity to customers to have their vehicles inspected by our trained technicians and avail of attractive value-added services & packages.

Customers may visit Citroen L’Atelier workshops in 20 cities for additional details under the festive service campaign.