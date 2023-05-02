Citroen India Announces Month-Long Summer Camp

Citroen India has announced a Summer Camp for its customers starting from 2nd May and will carry on until 31st May 2023.

The brand has rolled out this initiative so that its customers can enjoy the upcoming summer holiday season in their Citroen cars along with family and friends. Special Customer Offers on services are being given across all its service touchpoints in the country.

Through this initiative, customers can avail special offers like:

Booking a service appointment and getting a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package for safe summer journeys

15% customer benefit on select Accessories

30% customer benefit on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% customer benefit on Car Care Treatments

10% customer benefit on labour for Body & Paint cash jobs

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, says, “Citroen India values its customers and to enhance their ownership experience we continue to bring attractive customer offers. Summer season is a time when families go on holiday and would like their car to be in the best condition. Keeping this in mind we introduced the ‘Summer Camp’ offer so that our customers can plan their holidays without having to worry about their cars.”