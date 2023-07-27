Citroen e-ROUTES App to Help EV Owners Plan Trips Easily

Citroën presents the ideal companion for electric car owners to experience stress-free journeys: the new app. e-ROUTES. Available on ë-C4 and ë-C4 X, this new service facilitates the optimal use of these zero emission models when it comes to travel on long distance. This smart application contributes to Citroën’s ambition to offer a more serene and responsible automotive experience, embodied in the Citizen program, and to accelerate towards an ever simpler electrification.

Operational from October, e-ROUTES by Free2move Charge is a high-performing trip planner available via a dedicated smartphone application. To guide the driver and optimize his trip, e-ROUTES retrieves in real time the data of the vehicle and suggests possible journeys according to the status of charging stations on the way.

With a WLTP range of 360 km or 420 km, depending on the version chosen, the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X constitute a carefully considered choice in terms of battery weight and cost efficiency, while also perfectly meeting the day-to-day needs of the vast majority of users. Thanks to e-ROUTES, Citroën offers users the ideal companion to easily manage the long journeys they have to make from time to time during the year.

Especially sophisticated, the e-ROUTES application is however very easy to use thanks to its neat ergonomics and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To access e-ROUTES functionalities, customers will only need to use their MyCitroën account credentials. They can either use the application through their smartphone or the car's touch screen, thanks to the mirroring function.

The e-ROUTES application will be deployed from October. It is already part of the CONNECT PLUS Pack available with no additional cost for 12 months to all new buyers of ë-C4 and ë-C4 X (subscription after 1 year).