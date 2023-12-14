Citroen E-C3 Builds on the Success of C3, Receives 10,000 Bookings

Citroen surprised us by unveiling the new e-C3 recently. It is the first electric car of the B-segment produced in Europe to offer a concrete solution to the accessibility issue without compromising. It has already captivated over 10,000 customers. A success story that crowns a model that is already the best-selling in Citroen's history, with more than 5.6 million units sold.

The New e-C3 is a game-changer: it is the only affordable electric vehicle in Europe, on sale at between €23,300 and €27,800. Furthermore, it is easy to use and versatile, and boasts an attractive style, suitable equipment and a comfortable on-board experience. An ideal combination that even before the commercial launch has already attracted more than 10,000 customers in one month in the 10 markets that launched a pre-order campaign the day after the model was revealed.

The “You” version offers, at a net price of €23,300 or from €99 incl. VAT/month on long-term rental, the Citroën Advanced Comfort suspensions, the latest technologies for driving with peace of mind with the Citroën Head up display, and My Citroën Play with Smartphone station for infotainment. It comes with a high level of standard equipment, including active safety brake, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, active lane departure warning system, speed limit recognition, driver attention warning, air conditioning, 6 airbags, automatic lighting and LED headlights.

As for the “Max” version, which is more connected and equipped, it is available for €27,800 or from €179 incl. VAT/month on a long-term rental. It comes with Atacamite 17” alloy diamond-cut, two-tone paint with contrasted roof, decorative roof bars, and dark tinted rear windows. It also includes My Citroën Drive with a 10” touchscreen and wireless charging for smartphone, Citroën Advanced Comfort® Seats, electric folding side mirrors with defrost function, wrapped steering wheel, 60/40 folding rear seat, 3D LED rear lights, automatic air conditioning, and rear camera.

Of the 10,000 reservations recorded, 44% are for the "Max" version, while 56% are for the "You" version.