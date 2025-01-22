Peugeot e-208 & e-308 Named Europe’s Most Efficient EVs

Peugeot e-208 and e-308 have secured the top two spots in the 2024 ADAC Ecotest, a benchmark study by Germany’s largest automobile association. Evaluating 84 models in real-world conditions, ADAC recognized Peugeot’s commitment to efficiency and innovation in the EV space.

The Peugeot e-208 leads the rankings with an energy consumption of 16 kWh/100 km, followed closely by the e-308 at 16.3 kWh/100 km. The e-2008, another Peugeot EV, topped the SUV category and ranked 6th overall, further solidifying Peugeot’s engineering excellence.

With ranges exceeding 400 km (WLTP) and fast-charging capability (20-80% in 30 minutes), Peugeot’s electric lineup stands out in Europe’s mainstream segment. The brand’s EV leadership is further reinforced by the Peugeot e-3008 Long Range, boasting an impressive 700 km range.

To ease the transition to electric mobility, Peugeot offers an 8-year/160,000 km warranty, a free home wallbox, and a charging pass with access to 800,000 stations across Europe. With 12 fully electric models, Peugeot continues to push boundaries in efficiency and performance.