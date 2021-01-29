Citroen has just rolled the first C5 Aircross off the assembly line at the CK Birla facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. This marks the commencement of production of the first model for the French carmaker in India. The Citroen C5 Aircross will officially make its debut on February 1, 2021, in India. Ahead of its debut, Citroen has also revealed a few interesting technical details of the upcoming premium mid-size SUV.

Being a CKD model, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be sold with a sole engine option in India. Citroen has confirmed that the C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177hp and 400Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to an 8-speed troque converter automatic gearbox. This gearbox features a shift-by-wire system, which means there's no mechanical link between the gear lever and the transmission. The system is said to aid fuel efficiency and provide a smoother ride. The engine will also feature idle start-stop tech to further aid fuel-efficiency.

Citroen has also revealed that the C5 Aircross will come with what Citroen calls a Progressive Hydraulic Cushion equipped suspension system. The system essentially irons out bumps and dips on the road and delivers a suppler ride quality to the occupants on the inside. The C5 Aircross will also feature a terrain management software which is called the Grip Control System. It effectively alters drive to the wheels depending on the mode selected. Yes, the C5 Aircross will feature drive modes.

Apart from ride quality being a highlight, features such as acoustic windscreen and front window glasses, more comfortable seats with memory foam and three individually adjustable, reclining and modular rear seats will further enhance comfort. Safety features such as blind spot monitoring system and active parking assist will be a huge boon on Indian roads. The latter will steer the vehicle into a parking space while the driver only needs to operate the brake and accelerator. Citroen has also revealed that the top-spec versions will come with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free boot opening function, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is quite an unique looking SUV with a crossover-like silhouette. Citroen's quirky design language is something very fresh for the Indian market and it will certainly stand out in the sea of SUVs in our country. Citroen's first product for India will however not be so affordable. On account of being a CKD, it will be priced at a premium and we expect prices to start from around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected sometime in March 2021, when it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon.

