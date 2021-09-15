Citroen C3 to be Citroen's 2nd Car in India, Global Debut Tomorrow

The Citroen C3 has been spied multiple times in the past. Well, its road testing days are now over and the new car is all set to make its global debut tomorrow, 16 Sept.

Citroen India has shared this information via its social media accounts. The French carmaker is preparing to showcase its second product for the Indian market, the Citroen C3, on 16 Sept; that will be the new car’s global debut as well. The brand’s first product in our country is the Citroen C5 Aircross which was launched earlier this year.

While the Citroen C3 will be globally unveiled tomorrow, we already know a handful of details about the upcoming car thanks to the spy shots. For instance, the new model will have the signature Citroen grille at the front along with split-type headlamps and LED DRLs, similar to what we have seen on the Citroen C5 Aircross. Other exterior features would include dual-tone alloy wheels, body cladding, dual-tone colour options, and more.

On the inside, the Citroen C3 would come fitted with a 3-spoke steering wheel with various mounted controls. One of the key highlights would be the large floating touchscreen display for the infotainment. It is expected to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Some of the other elements would include horizontally stacked AC vents, black theme, silver accents on doors, etc.

As for the engine, the Citroen C3 is expected to draw power from a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor that would be able to make around 130 HP and come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. There are rumours that Citroen would also provide DCT as an option with the new model. All details about the C3 will be cleared tomorrow when Citroen India will finally do the unveiling.