ChatGPT Helps Owner Recover Stolen Lamborghini Huracan EVO After Two Years

Car theft rings are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but one Lamborghini owner in the US managed to outsmart the odds—thanks to artificial intelligence.

Also read: Lamborghini Temerario's 10,000 RPM Hybrid Engine

As per the source report, Andrew Garcia from Orange County had his prized Lamborghini Huracan EVO stolen two years ago in a large-scale luxury car theft ring. The operation involved fraudsters who rented supercars, never returned them, and then manipulated paperwork to resell the vehicles. While several other victims recovered their cars, Garcia’s Huracan remained missing—until recently.

The breakthrough came in the most unexpected way: through Instagram. Garcia received a message asking, “Did you sell this car?” along with photos of the Huracan. The sender had apparently discovered Garcia’s business card inside the car and assumed he was in the business of selling supercars.

Instead of simply handing over the lead, Garcia took matters into his own hands. He uploaded the images to ChatGPT, combined the AI’s analysis with Google’s location tools, and pieced together enough details to trace the vehicle’s whereabouts. His digital detective work pointed to Denver, Colorado.

Garcia tipped off local authorities, who confirmed the car was indeed his long-lost Lamborghini. “I cried when it was stolen. It was devastating,” Garcia told CBS8, describing the emotional toll of losing the Huracan.

Also read: Stolen Supercars Worth £6.5M Found in Thailand Returned to the UK

The recovery comes as members of the California theft ring face legal consequences. One suspect has already been convicted on theft and embezzlement charges, while another is awaiting a hearing.

Garcia’s story shows how AI is slowly reshaping the way we solve problems—even in the world of exotic car theft. In this case, ChatGPT didn’t just generate words; it helped reunite a Lamborghini with its rightful owner.

Source