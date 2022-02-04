CEAT Tyres Signs Tollywood Superstar Karthi as Brand Ambassador

CEAT Tyres has signed Tollywood superstar Karthik Sivakumar popularly known as (Karthi) as its brand ambassador to promote SecuraDrive Range of premium car tyres.

As part of an integrated marketing campaign, Karthi is featured in CEAT Tyres commercials which are regional adaptations of the national campaigns rolled out for SecuraDrive Range of Tyres. The commercials are promoted across different media platforms both online and offline.

The campaign created by Ogilvy is based on relevant road insights and emphasises the usage of high-quality tyres that provide complete safety in any kind of situation. The storyline of the commercial is unique and talks about a utopian world where everyone follows traffic rules. However, in reality, roads are full of surprises, and one needs the safety of tyres that offer outstanding braking and impeccable stability. The idea is to propagate safety and showcase how the CEAT SecuraDrive car tyres enable safe drive-in in different driving conditions, through superior control and precise braking.

CEAT’s SecuraDrive tyres are meant for premium sedans and compact SUVs such as Honda City, Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, etc.

CEAT SecuraDrive comes in two variants for sedans and compact SUVs and is specially designed to provide superior driving control. Its industry-first 3D groove wall and smart compounding technology help keep the vehicle safe on both wet and dry roads. Its enhanced tyre tread technology helps in lowering noise levels, thus leading to a comfortable driving experience.